Vanderbilt University announces league's first female football student-athlete
(WREX) — Vanderbilt University will be making history when their football team takes the field on Saturday.
The university announced on Friday that Sarah Fuller will be the first female football student-athlete in the history of the Southeastern Football Conference (SEC).
Fuller is a on the school’s women’s soccer team and will be the football team’s kicker on Saturday.
Fuller will become the first woman to participate in a Power 5 football game.