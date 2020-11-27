Skip to Content

Vanderbilt University announces league’s first female football student-athlete

(WREX) — Vanderbilt University will be making history when their football team takes the field on Saturday.

The university announced on Friday that Sarah Fuller will be the first female football student-athlete in the history of the Southeastern Football Conference (SEC).

Fuller is a on the school’s women’s soccer team and will be the football team’s kicker on Saturday.

Fuller will become the first woman to participate in a Power 5 football game.

