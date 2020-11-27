USDA forecasts record corn yields in Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- New forecasts from the USDA show a record corn yield for Wisconsin farmers.

The National Agricultural Statistics Services predicting average yields of 184 bushels per acre. That's about six bushels more than the previous record set in 2016.

"We kind of had all the stars line up and we've got to be right at a record crop, and if we're not then we're extremely close," said Steve Kloos, a farmer in Rozellville.

Kloos said this success can mainly be chalked up to an early start to planting, as well as more normal weather patterns.

"We started strong and finished strong," he said. "That early season weather really was the key to success on the corn right now."

Depending on where you are in Wisconsin, you may not be seeing the same totals.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, some areas of the state were impacted by Iowa's derecho, while others saw some drought conditions.

"Late summer, dry fall, which is good for harvesting, but it did depress the corn yields in some spots, especially on lighter soils where there is not irrigation," said Ringle farmer James Juedes.

Juedes said the pandemic didn't touch the agriculture industry as much as it affected others.

Even if it had, he said, it wouldn't matter.

"Stuff is going on, you're still going to go out and do it," Jueded said. "That's just how it is, no one's going to do it for you."

Kloos said this year's yield is going to make things a little bit easier for him next year.

"We already set the stage going into spring to have a lot of work done and to be able to hit the ground running a little quicker," he said.