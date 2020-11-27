Today’s teacher: Jamie Boodle

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator that is making a difference in their community.

This week, it's an elementary teacher from the Wausau Area Montessori Charter School: Jamie Boodle. Mrs. Boodle has been nominated by the mother of one of her students. The mother writes:

My third grade son struggled with virtual learning and staying on task, but now is in the classroom and thriving. He absolutely loves Mrs. Boodle and he loves be around his classmates everyday. Mrs. Boodle keeps lines of communication open and provides daily updates on progress being made. Mrs. Boodle's compassion and dedication to her students is outstanding. She makes learning fun and an everyday adventure for her students.

