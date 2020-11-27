Seasonal Friday, Warmer Weekend

Temperatures will be right around average for today and it looks like a typical November day as well. With clearing skies this evening and tomorrow, temperatures will rise for a very pleasant Saturday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning then partly cloudy or clear evening, slight breeze.

High: 35 Wind: WNW 8-12

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 23 Wind: SW 5-7

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice for late November!

High: 44 Wind: SW 5-10

We have had a cloudy past few days however sunshine is on the way. We will still have mostly cloudy skies to start the day but a slight breeze from the WNW will clear the skies this evening. Temperatures will be right around average in the mid 30s. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with mostly clear skies so it will be a bit chilly, however, the lack of clouds will make for a much warmer Saturday.

The current Saturday forecast is looking absolutely beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the Southwest around 5-10 so not terribly breezy; however, combined with the clear skies will bring warmer temperatures to the area with a high in the mid-40s. Much like tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to once again drop into the mid to low 20s, and pretty much every night this week will be around or slightly below average. Sunday will have a few clouds move into the area, and there is also a chance for some flurries in the far north. Sunday is also looking breezy, and we will see breezy or windy conditions for the following 4 or 5 days.

Our last day of November 2020 will be a blustery and chilly day. Partly cloudy skies will look fairly nice; however Monday will be the coldest and windiest day in the entire forecast. Sustained winds could hit 20mph or more with gusts even higher. This will drag the wind chill down quite a bit, and Monday is already going to be cold with a high of 29 degrees, so you will want to dress warmly to start the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will remain breezy although jump back to the mid 30s. Fortunately (or unfortunately) the entire forecast is very dry and the only precip that will likely be observed throughout the week is a stray flurry here and there.

Enjoy and stay safe on your Black Friday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 27-November 2020

On this day in weather history:

1989 - A storm system crossing the north central U.S. spread snow across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Heavy snow fell in western South Dakota, with 18 inches reported at Galena. Strong winds associated with the storm gusted to 50 mph in the Great Lakes Region and the Great Plains, with blowing dust reported in Kansas. Thunderstorms associated with the same storm system produced damaging winds in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana during the evening, with gusts to 73 mph reported east of Ypsilante MI. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed ahead of the cold front. Twenty-three cities from the Gulf coast to the Ohio Valley and the Mid Mississippi Valley reported record high temperatures for the date, including Saint Louis MO with a reading of 76 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)