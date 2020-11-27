S Korea agency says N Korea executed people, shut Pyongyang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that North Korea executed at least two people, banned fishing at sea and locked down its capital Pyongyang as part of frantic anti-coronavirus steps. The lawmakers cited the National Intelligence Service as saying Friday that North Korea also ordered diplomats overseas to refrain from any acts that could provoke the United States as it’s worries about President-elect Joe Biden’s possible new approach on the North. Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung cited the agency as saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is displaying an excessive anger and irrational measures over the pandemic and its economic impact.