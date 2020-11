MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) — A woman has been injured in an incident at Double P. Dairy off of County Road A.

According to Hamburg Fire Chief Ryan DeBroux says the female was trapped between a gate and a rotary parlor inside one of the barns. She was extricated by the fire department and then airlifted to the hospital.

Chief Debroux did not know the extent of her injuries.