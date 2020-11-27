Milwaukee Co. finishes recount, election officials report no fraud

Wisconsin (WAOW/WISN) -- The Milwaukee Co. Board of Canvassers says it found no instances of fraud after a recount finished Friday afternoon.

The board says it found some minor technical errors which it says is understandable and many were fixed.

President Donald Trump ordered a recount of Milwaukee Co. and Dane Co. citing wide spread fraud without evidence.

According to Milwaukee election officials, 459,723 votes were cast in Milwaukee Co. and President Donald Trump had 134,482 of those votes.

According to our ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, WISN, there are about 27,000 ballots set aside for President Donald Trump to potentially file a post-recount lawsuit. WISN says attorneys for the Trump campaign did not comment.

Dane Co. is expected to finish the recount there on Sunday.