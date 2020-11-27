Mexico says Televisa has “substantial power” in TV market

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican regulatory agency has declared that the country’s largest broadcaster has “substantial market power” in cable television service. The declaration Friday triggers a potential investigation into whether Grupo Televisa’s market sway requires additional regulatory moves to allow competitors to enter or expand. The Federal Telecommunications Institute say the company’s “index of increasing prices and the high profit margins are evidence consistent with the existence of a market player which does not have competition that would effectively limit its ability to fix prices.” The agency also cites barriers to entry to the market and long-term contracts that limit customers’ ability to change cable providers. Grupo Televisa says it will defend itself.