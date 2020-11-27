Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland opens for 15th season

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonder kicked off it's 15th season on Friday.

The holiday light spectacular brings joy to the central Wisconsin Community and encourages people to give back to their communities during the holiday season.

The entry fee for the even is a donation of non-perishable food items or cash.

"It's important for people to remember to be generous as they come through the doors. The food pantries are very dry because this year has caused so much need in our communities," said Volunteer Coordinator Daniell Nystrom.

The event is also taking COVID-19 precautions this year and guests are encouraged to social distance and wear masks.

The even runs every night from 5-9 until New Year's Eve.