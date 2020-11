MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) —A hunting accident took place around 9:30 am on Friday in Marshfield.

According to a Department of Natural Resources official, a 30-year-old was participating in a large deer drive at the McMillan Marsh State Wildlife Area when he was struck in the face by a rifle round. The round exited the face and then hit him in the shoulder.

The individual survived the incident.

It is not clear at this time how he got shot.