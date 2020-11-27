Local shoppers head to stores looking for Black Friday deals

(WAOW) — For the first time in years businesses opened up early Friday morning instead of late Thursday night.

In Rib Mountain, Dunham's Sports opened at 4:00 am. Nearby, Kohl's and Best Buy opened at 5:00 am.

Dozens stood in a spaced-out line waiting for the Best Buy door to open. Many of them wore masks.

When opened, customers walked in at a moderate pace.

One shopper told News 9 he was looking forward to the morning shopping experience.

"I've been interested to see how it all plays out with COVID and all that," said Beau Jordan. "But it's something I've done pretty much every year since I was young. So, I'm excited to keep up the tradition."

Meanwhile, Menards in Wausau opened ahead of their scheduled 6:00 AM time. The general manager of Menards said they opened early to avoid a large rush of people all at once.

Customers who drove from Merrill said it made for quick shopping.

"It was great," said Morgan Schmidt.

"It went pretty fast," added Adeline Callos. "There wasn't even that many people in there."

"Usually it's lines for two hours," said Tiffany Krenz.

The three had visited Fleet Farm earlier that morning, which they concluded was a bit busier.