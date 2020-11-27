Local business participating in Artists Sunday

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- A local shop is participating in Artists Sunday, which looks to promote local artisans and craftspeople.

Tom's Drawing Board in Rhinelander says it'll be open on Sunday in hopes people will support local businesses. Thomas Barnett says Artists Sunday is a nationwide movement that he's excited to join.

"My goal of joining this alliance is to bring awareness to my fellow artists and artisans in Northern WI and to encourage consumers to purchase works of art as a way to give something truly personal to those they love," Barnett said.