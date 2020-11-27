Langlade Co. Sheriff’s Office receives UVC cleaning robot

LANGLADE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has a new tool at their disposal: a UVC robot.

The addition of the new RZero UVC robot actually makes it so the office has two in total. Between the two robots, 1000 square feet of space can be cleaned in seven minutes. They work for squad cars, rooms or offices, jail cells, officer equipment and supplies.

According to a post from the Sheriff's Department on Facebook, the UVC cleaning technology is made possible through a Department of Justice Grant.

"The project’s goal is to keep a safe environment for re-opening the courthouse, and safe operations of the Langlade County Jail and Sheriff’s Office as we continue to navigate through 2020 and COVID-19," the post reads. "In addition to helping in the fight against COVID-19, UVC technology is gaining notoriety from hospital operating rooms as it cleans virtually everything in its path."