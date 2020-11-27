Iran shuts gov’t offices, tightening virus restrictions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says all government offices will effectively close and operate with only essential staff. That further tightens coronavirus measures as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet. Starting this Saturday — the first day of Iran’s workweek — state TV said “only those employees who need to be present will be at work” in government offices. The report did not specify how long the closures would last, but asked Iranians to postpone any planned visits to government offices. Iran’s government has resisted shutting down the country, desperate to salvage an economy cratered by unprecedented American sanctions.