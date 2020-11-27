Family of jailed oil exec asks for Venezuelan leader’s mercy

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The family of an oil executive convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela alongside five others is appealing directly to President Nicolás Maduro for mercy. José Pereira’s relatives sent a letter Friday asking Maduro to release all six men. The judge’s verdict came out a day earlier against the executives of Houston-based Citgo, owned by Venezuela’s PDVSA oil firm. It’s been three years since they were lured to Caracas and jailed on corruption charges. Pereira’s family says he’s fighting several health problems and needs medical care. Pereira received a sentence of 13 years, longer than the others.