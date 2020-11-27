Ethiopians flee Tigray capital in fear of imminent assault

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — People are continuing to flee the capital of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region in fear of an imminent assault after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the army had been ordered to move in for the “final phase” of an offensive to arrest the defiant regional leaders. Fighting reportedly remains well outside the densely populated city of a half-million people, who had been warned of “no mercy” if they didn’t separate themselves from the Tigray leaders in time. Food and other supplies are now running out in the region of 6 million people. The United Nations urges immediate access for humanitarians that is neutral and impartial.