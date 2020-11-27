Elementary school in Stevens Point holds winter clothing drive

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at McDill Elementary in Stevens Point are learning how to put kindness to work.

During the month of November, the students had lessons on kindness and compassion. They then used those lessons to hold a winter clothing drive, which collected hundreds of new and gently used winter items.

Deanna Muñoz, physcial education teacher at McDill, said she's proud to see the students commit to kindness.

"It was just so fun to see, in these strange times that we're living in right now, to see kids want to give," she said.

The winter clothes will be donated to Operation Bootstrap.