Dry weather continues

The quiet weather pattern is likely going to stick around well into next week in our region. Friday night will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. Winds should be from the west then southwest around 5-10 mph. Saturday looks very nice with quite a bit of sunshine. Mild air will flow into our area in advance of a cold front pushing across Minnesota. Highs should reach the mid 40s, and even the upper 40s to the southwest. Winds will be from the west to southwest around 10 mph.

Sunday will feature more clouds as that cold front moves in. Also, gusty northwest winds will develop by late morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and top out around 36 degrees in the midday hours. Readings could fall in the afternoon as the northwest winds start to really blow in the cold air. Some light lake effect snow showers or flurries could move into far northern Wisconsin Sunday evening.

Early next week a major storm system will move through the eastern United States. The main impact for our area will be to keep us chilly for a few days as north winds blow down from Canada. Even the strongest winds should stay east of Wisconsin however. Otherwise we expect partly cloudy skies just about every day. Highs should be near 30 Monday, 33 Tuesday, and 36 degrees Wednesday. Lows could be in the upper 10s to around 20. So it will feel cool, but really nothing unusual for the first few days of December.

Slightly warmer air is projected to push in late next week. The dry spell is projected to continue as well. As such you can expect more sunshine along with highs around 39 degrees Thursday and in the low 40s for the first weekend of December.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3 p.m., 27-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1988 - Snow and high winds created blizzard conditions in Minnesota. Winds gusted to 63 mph at Windom, and snowfall totals ranged up to 14 inches at Aitkin. Snow drifts seven feet high closed many roads. Fargo ND reported a wind chill reading of 34 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2005 - A major winter storm affected parts of Nebraska and the Dakotas during the 27th-28th. Snowfall accumulations of 16-20 inches were observed in parts of eastern South Dakota, while wind gusts exceeding 60 mph also accompanied the snow, creating blizzard conditions. Thousands of power outages were caused by the combination of strong winds and heavy snow. In South Dakota, about 8,000 utility poles and 10,000 miles of transmission line were brought down by the storm (Associated Press).