Dane County recount 65% complete entering day 7

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Day seven of the partial presidential recount is underway in Dane County Friday morning.

(WATCH THE RECOUNT LIVESTREAM HERE)

The main focus of the recount at this point is Madison after the ballots in other communities have already been counted.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said 65 percent of ballots have been recounted in the county. They are expecting to finish on Sunday.

Beginning of day 7. 65% done. Expecting to finish Sunday pic.twitter.com/mLwkgDcuYY — Scott McDonell (@samcdonell) November 27, 2020

The recount must be completed in Dane and Milwaukee counties by December 1, the same day the Wisconsin Elections Commission must certify statewide election results.