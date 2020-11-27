Cher to visit Pakistan to help ‘world’s loneliest elephant’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An animal welfare group says the iconic singer and actress Cher is set to visit Pakistan. She’s celebrating the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant,” who will soon leave his Pakistani zoo for better conditions. His upcoming departure for a sanctuary in Cambodia comes after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists, including Vienna-based Four Paws International. The elephant has lived in the zoo for 35 years, and lost his partner in 2012. He was diagnosed by veterinarians as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year, and also suffers behavioral issues. Because of security concerns, Cher’s exact schedule for Friday’s visit was not made public.