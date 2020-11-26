Wisconsin reports 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — On Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a COVID-19 case increase that is less than the current seven-day average.

On Friday, another 5,095 new COVID-19 cases were reported, and the seven-day average was 5,152.

With the additional cases, the total of those confirmed positive with the virus in the state throughout the pandemic is 374,537. Of those, 296,577, or 79.2% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average percentage of those testing positive is down to 28.5% after a peak of 36.6% on November 11.

The state also reports 8,653 new negative tests.

There are 62 new reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,240. The current seven-day average of deaths is 52.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,892 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 94 from the day prior. That accounts for 373 people being released from the hospital.

Of those, 441 are in the ICU, up 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility had nine patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.