Wisconsin plays host to UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Wisconsin (1-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff goes up against Wisconsin in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.1 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 68 points per contest on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 0-11 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com