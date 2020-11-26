Wisconsin COVID-19 infections tick downward

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin continues to tick downward.

The state Department of Health Services reported 5,469 confirmed cases Wednesday. The number of cases has now declined every day since Saturday, an encouraging sign after the state saw a record-high 7,989 cases on Nov. 18.

The seven-day average of positive tests was 28.3% as of Tuesday, continuing a downward trend from a record-high 36.6% on Nov. 11. The state has now recorded 369,442 confirmed infections.

But the health department also reported the disease was a factor in 63 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 3,178 as of Wednesday.