Wausau School District: COVID cases coming from the community

Wausua, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District says they've found that the cause of COVID-19 cases in schools is not from students, but from the community.

Through contact tracing, they say most of their students are contracting COVID when they go out into the community.

Angela Lloyd, Director of Pupil Services with the district says they have at least one student in each classroom quarantined right now. She said their contact tracing efforts have not been easy.

"It's difficult every day. The principals are scrambling to rearrange their classrooms to make sure we have enough adults to supervise children, so it's not pretty," she said.

Ahead of the holiday season, school officials are urging families to consider self-quarantining their students after traveling.