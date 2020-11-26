Wausau makes joyful noise for health care and essential workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Emily Voss and her mom want to make sure health care and essential workers in Wausau know just how much they're appreciated this Thanksgiving.

"My family members are in health care here locally and so I've seen through them and hearing their stories of other health care workers how difficult it has been, and how they're just getting so, so tired and worn out," Voss said.

Taking a cue from other cities around the world, she thought it was time for a loud and clear thank you here in Wausau.

Starting Thanksgiving evening, she and others are making joyful noise (clapping, bells, chimes, singing) at 7 p.m. to say thank you to those health care and essential workers. They hope to do it every night at 7 for the rest of the year, and hope the community will join in.

The Hinker family is already joining in and hope their neighbors do too.

"Even our neighbors who don't get to see their families, we can kind of be their families from a distance," said Lauren Hinker.