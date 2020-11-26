Wausau firefighters community assistance foundation deliver thanksgiving dinners

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is making Thanksgiving better for six families by delivering all the fixings for a turkey day meal.

Last week the foundation put a call out for people to nominate families they thought were deserving of receiving a full meal.

Thursday morning the food was picked up at Trig's in Wausau.

They believe helping those in the community goes beyond a call for service.

"Just interacting with them for a few minutes and helping on the ambulance, or on a fire call, or whatever the rescue call entails doesn't seem like enough. We always felt that we could do a little bit more and with this charitable foundation and raising the money and being able to give back to the community makes us feel like we're finishing the circle a little bit," said Jeremy Kopp a battalion chief with the Wausau Fire Department.

Six families received meals on Thursday, and there was even extra to drop off at the Wausau Police Department and the Marathon County Dispatch Center.