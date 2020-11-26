UN warns of ‘very critical’ shortages in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says shortages have become very critical in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional leaders. Fuel and cash are running out, more than 1 million people are now displaced and food for nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea will be gone in a week, according to a new report released overnight. And more than 600,000 people who rely on monthly food rations haven’t received them this month.