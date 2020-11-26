Tampa Bay outfielder Arozarena released in Mexico’s Yucatan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been released by Mexican authorities after his former partner told a judge in Yucatan state that she did not want to press charges. Arozarena was arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason. The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Thursday that Arozarena had been released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled. Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.