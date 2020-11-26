Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan’s former prime minister, dies of virus

CAIRO (AP) — Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the country’s largest political party, has died of COVID-19 in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. He was 84. Al-Mahdi was overthrown in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to power. Al-Mahdi’s party had allied with Sudan’s pro-democracy uprising that led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019. Al-Mahdi was one of the staunchest opponents of Sudan’s recent normalization of ties with Israel. He also accused President Donald Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people.