Quiet weather the next few days

Pesky cloud cover lingered through the afternoon, enhanced in part by an approaching cold front. Highs ranged through the 30s, with low 40s in the far-southeast.

The clouds will persist this evening into tonight as the cold front passes through. Some spotty drizzle or a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible, and it will turn a bit cooler.

Pleasant late November weather is expected through Sunday morning. Winds will be breezy at times. A cold front is forecast to slide through the area Sunday morning, leading to increasing west to northwest winds and possibly flurries or a few snow showers.

Breezy and chilly conditions are expected through the middle of next week as a strong low pressure system develops to the east of the Great Lakes and then lingers. Lake-effect flurries or snow showers will be possible across the north, with flurries elsewhere.

Have a good night and a fantastic Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:15 p.m. November 26, 2020

