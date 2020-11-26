No major storms in the area for a while

I hope everyone will give thanks for good travel weather this Thanksgiving and through the weekend. No major wintry storms will affect the area and temps will be a little above normal. Colder weather will hold off until late in the weekend.

Today (Thanksgiving): Cool again with cloudy skies during the morning and then a few peeks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 38 Wind: SW around 10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and frosty

Low: 25 Wind: West 5-10

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds.

High: 37 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15

It will start out gloomy this Thanksgiving with cloudy skies and a little mist in the air. Around midday and into the afternoon a few peeks of sun should develop, so it will not be as grey as yesterday afternoon. With a little bit of sun poking through, high temps should top out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the SW at around 10 mph. The clouds will break up a bit more on Friday and highs will once again be in the 30s.

On Saturday the wind will shift to the west-southwest and there will be a good amount of sun. These factors will combine to produce a milder day. High temps should reach the low to mid 40s. Sunday will start out fairly mild before the wind shifts to the northwest and becomes gusty on Sunday afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 30s by late morning on Sunday, then the temperatures will fall.

The north to northwest wind will continue early next week and this will keep temps on the cool side, however, Monday will be the only day below normal. There should be a mix of sun and clouds each day next week with highs in the upper 20s on Monday, and then in the mid 30s from Tuesday through Thursday.

Have an excellent Thanksgiving! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A Thanksgiving Day storm in the northeastern U.S. produced heavy snow in northern New England and upstate New York. Snowfall totals in Maine ranged up to twenty inches at Flagstaff Lake. Totals in New Hampshire ranged up to 18 inches at Errol. Gales lashed the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. A second storm, over the Southern and Central Rockies, produced nine inches of snow at Kanosh UT, and 13 inches at Divide CO, with five inches reported at Denver CO. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)