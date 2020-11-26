France resumes tax on tech giants, seeks deal with US

PARIS (AP) — France is resuming collection of a special tax on Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook despite the threat of more U.S. retaliatory tariffs on French wines and other goods. The tax brought in about 400 million euros for the French budget last year. But the government agreed to suspend it this year in hopes that an international deal on taxing online companies could be reached by the end of the year. No such a deal has been reached, notably amid resistance from the Trump administration. So French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that France will again levy the tax.