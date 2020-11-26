Farm Rescue shifts to help farmers sickened by coronavirus

A North Dakota-based volunteer organization that helps farmers when they are injured or otherwise impaired says it has helped a number of Midwest farmers who were incapacitated by the coronavirus. Since 2005, Farm Rescue has helped more than 700 farm families that have been unable to plant, harvest or feed livestock due to injury, illness or natural disaster. Founder Bill Gross says some farmers apply for help using an online application while others are referred to the organization, which has more than 1,000 volunteers all over the U.S. Farm Rescue will stream a country music benefit concert on YouTube on Dec. 9.