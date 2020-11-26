Cyclone uproots trees, floods streets in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Parts of India’s southern coast are flooded after a cyclone slammed into its shores, triggering heavy rains, uprooting trees and cutting power lines. Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Puducherry, a federal territory near the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with winds of up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) per hour. The India Meteorological Department says it was weakening as it moves north toward Karnataka state. There were no immediate official reports of injuries. In Chennai, a coastal city of about 10 million, heavy rains flooded streets, knocked down trees and cut power for several hours. Many residential areas were flooded and people remained indoors. Officials were working to clear roads after uprooted trees disrupted traffic.