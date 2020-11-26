CWA Airport Director weighs in on airport traffic for Thanksgiving

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — According to the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) director, the busiest day to fly was actually the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Typically right now we would see crowded airports and backed up highways, but like many things in 2020, this year's holiday travel will look a little different.

CWA anticipating a 40-50% of air traffic compared to this time last year, all because of the pandemic.

"Nationally, Thanksgiving is a very busy travel weekend, here at Central Wisconsin Airport, because we've got a large percentage of business travel, "said Brian Grefe, Airport Director for CWA. "We actually see a little bit of a decrease on a typical Thanksgiving weekend, now enter a COVID environment and we are seeing significantly less."

He also says the airport has been preparing for a decrease in travel since the pandemic started.