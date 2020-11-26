Corruption trial for France’s Sarkozy to go ahead Monday

PARIS (AP) — A landmark trial involving allegations of corruption and influence-peddling by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin in earnest Monday. A Paris court rejected an appeal by a co-defendant who said he was too sick to face court. It’s the first time the 65-year-old Sarkozy is facing trial, though the conservative politician is the target of multiple investigations. He denies wrongdoing. In the current case, Sarkozy is accused of having tried to illegally obtain information from a magistrate about an investigation into alleged illegal financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.