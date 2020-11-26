Clark County officials receive complaint of men impersonating police officers

Clark County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police are urging people to be on the lookout after receiving a complaint of two men who claimed to be law enforcement.

Police say the two men claimed they were a sheriff's deputy and an officer with "Dunn County Warden Service." They allegedly pulled someone over and took down their information.

"Without revealing too much about the investigation, we believe they were looking for someone," said Deputy Chief James Hirsch of the Clark County Sheriff's office.

The alleged impersonators wore tactical gear and radios, and carried weapons. While one of them wore a jacket with "Sheriff" printed on it, they otherwise didn't have any identifying clothing.

"All of our detectives don't have uniforms on but they all have badges. And that's required, they have to have a badge at all times," Hirsch said.

The two men also drove unmarked cars with red and blue lights. An official with the Portage County Sheriff's Office said while it's not unusual for some officers to drive unmarked cars, most police vehicles will have a brush guard or grill lights on the front of the car.

The alleged impersonators didn't have either of those.

"People that are impersonating law enforcement officers tend to have an unmarked vehicle, they'll use lights that aren't mounted on the roof of their car," said Seargeant Rob Hamilton.

While Hamilton said cases like these are rare, they can mean significant penalties for the offender.

"Sometimes there's some feelings of wanting to help their community if they see someone speeding and want to stop it themselves. Obviously it's something they shouldn't be doing," he said.

If an unknown vehicle flashes red and blue lights behind you, officials say it's best to pull over in a well populated area, like a gas station. If you're still unsure, they say you should call 911 and give the dispatcher your location to confirm this is a real officer.