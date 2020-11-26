Brazilians mourn death of Argentinian archrival Maradona

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina are long rivals for soccer supremacy in South America, and Brazilians naturally think of their own Pelé as the best footballer in history. But they are putting aside the argument to mourn the death of Argentine superstar Diego Maradona. Ex-presidents, author Paulo Coelho and former competitors were among Brazilians paying tribute to Maradona on Thursday for his influence on the game and charisma off the field. Brazilian newspapers that only put sports in their top headline when the national team wins a World Cup had Maradona’s death in that position. A mural of Maradona was even painted on a wall in the Vila Cruzeiro favela in Rio de Janeiro, an honor that proud and soccer-crazy Brazilians rarely, if ever, give to foreigners.