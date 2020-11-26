Area volunteers serve hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Not even a global pandemic could get in the way of one area church.

The First Presbyterian Church in Wausau has been serving the community through the "Friends Thanksgiving Dinner" every year for 51 years.

Co-coordinator Korrin Black said they couldn't imagine stopping this year.

"If we could pull this off safely, there was no way we could cancel," she said.

The group normally serves guests in the church hall and by delivery out in the community. This year, they've had to switch to delivery only, and limit the number of people they have in the hall.

The turkey dinners go to people in the community looking for a little extra taste of the holiday season this year.

"We've got quite a few assisted living facilities or housing complexes that are utilizing us this year. People who are down on their luck, people who aren't able to see their families," Black said.

For those who are worried about COVID-19 safety precautions, the group's got that covered too.

"Everybody's masked, those who are preparing food are wearing gloves, food is kept at an appropriate temperature," Black said.

They've got fewer volunteers than normal this year, which means planning, coordination and timing are important. But the top priority is making sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal during what has been a tumultuous year.

"Of all the things that have happened this year, this is something that can help maintain that level of normalcy," Black said.

In a time when we're more isolated than ever, Black said she hopes this shows people that the community cares.

"I hope that when they sit down and they eat it that they enjoy and that they feel that little bit of community, like they're home," she said.

The group served over 700 meals this year.