Area law enforcement weighs in on road traffic for Thanksgiving weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Experts say when it comes to road traffic for the holiday weekend, drivers can expect to see fewer cars on the roads.

AAA is predicting at least 5 million fewer travelers than last year. They also say a lot of people are taking a "wait and see" approach to their travel plans and those who decide to travel are likely to go shorter distances and stay for a shorter time. They also say 95% of travelers will travel by car.

Wisconsin State Patrol Captain, Travis Wanless said, "well we're hoping people will stay home this year, if you are out on the road like we always hope that people obey the speed limits and buckle up and if you involve alcohol in your celebrations that you do so responsibly."

Captain Wanless also say they plan on having their regular staff out on the roads for the holiday weekend.