6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in NZ

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Six members of the Pakistan cricket squad in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been moved from managed isolation into quarantine. Two of the cases are described as ‘historical’ and four are new but all six players will move to the quarantine arm of their isolation facility. The Pakistan team’s exemption to practice while in managed isolation will be withheld until an investigation has been completed. Authorities have not released the names of the players involved. Pakistan is set to play New Zealand in a series of Twenty20 internationals starting December 18.