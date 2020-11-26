3 people charged in mentally ill Chicago man’s slaying

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago couple acting as caretakers for a mentally ill man and a third person have been charged with murder in the man’s slaying. Chicago police found the bruised body of Frederick Johnson in the couple’s South Side garage on June 25. He died from multiple blunt force injuries. Thirty-eight-year-old Santino Carter, 29-year-old Dominique Beck and 48-year-old Brian Gray each have been charged with murder. Beck also is charged with neglect as a caregiver. Cook County prosecutors say Carter and Beck collected Johnson’s disability checks to serve as his caretakers in their home for about two years.