UW System encourages nursing students to help fight COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- Nursing students in the University of Wisconsin system now have the chance to receive a tuition credit for helping administer vaccines, including a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

System President Tommy Thompson announced nursing students, many of whom are already working in health care, will receive a $500 tuition credit for working in various health care settings and to help give patients vaccines. The incentive program comes during the increase in demand for health care workers and surges in vaccine production.

“The UW System continues to look for ways to help the state during the pandemic, and this proposal is another example of the Wisconsin Idea in action,” Thompson said in a statement. “We have worked closely with Wisconsin’s health care providers and nursing homes to identify this need and are glad we can help.”

Thompson also worked closely with state legislators to create the program. Board of Regents President, Andrew S. Petersen, says the UW System will continue to "do everything we can to help Wisconsin aggressively fight this virus."

One way the System has done so is by providing testing for communities throughout the state, as all 13 UW schools recently opened new “surge testing” sites. These sites, available to all community members free of charge, have administered more than 55,000 tests.

They are part of 250,000 tests received through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those interested in getting tested at one of these sites can register here.