US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of a Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday said jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before.

Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to roughly 225,000.

They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping yet remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen.