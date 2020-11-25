Transgender Pakistanis find solace in a church of their own

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Christian transgender people, often mocked, abused and bullied, say they have found peace and a refuge in the country’s first church dedicated to them. The First Church for Eunuchs _ “eunuchs” is a term sometimes used for transgender women in South Asia _ provides a place for worship, Bible readings and community. Pakistan in recent years recognized transgender people as a third gender, but the community is still often shunned by the public at large in the mainly Muslim nation. Transgender Christians are a minority within a minority, and in churches they are often told not to sing, to sit in the back or to wear men’s clothes. The congregants hope their new church can be a step toward wider acceptance.