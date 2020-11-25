Tranquil Thanksgiving and beyond

The dreary weather continues around Wisconsin but there is hope of some change gradually over the next few days. It will stay cloudy tonight with lows around 31 degrees. Winds will be light. Thanksgiving Day should be cloudy in the morning with some breaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon. Slightly warmer air will move in with highs potentially touching 40 degrees or a bit higher. Winds will be southwest around 10 mph.

A weak cold front will march through Thursday night but not precipitation is expected. Friday should be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday looks pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures. Lows should be around 24 with highs in the low to mid 40s. It will be a touch breezy as well. Sunday is shaping up partly cloudy as well with lows around 29 and highs near 42.

A cold front will slide through Sunday night just bringing a small chance of flurries. The small chance of flurries will linger through Wednesday of next week. In addition, some gusty north winds will develop on the back side of a developing strong storm system over the Ohio Valley. For the most part it looks like any heavier snow and rain will stay well east of Wisconsin. Some lake effect snow showers could drift into far northern Wisconsin as well as near Lake Michigan if the wind direction is right. Otherwise it will be chilly with highs around 30 degrees Monday and Tuesday and near the freezing mark Wednesday. Lows could drop to the upper 10s by Tuesday morning.

High pressure will build in for the later part of next week providing a decent amount of sunshine Thursday and Friday along with quiet conditions. It will warm up a touch as well. Highs could reach the upper 30s by Thursday December 3rd and lower 40s just after that. Not bad for December!

Have a good Thanksgiving! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 25-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1970 - The temperature at Tallahassee, FL, dipped to 13 degrees, following a high of 40 degrees the previous day. The mercury then reached 67 degrees on the 26th, and highs were in the 70s the rest of the month. (The Weather Channel)

1983 - The Great Thanksgiving Weekend Blizzard hit Denver, CO. The storm produced 21.5 inches of snow in 37 hours, closing Stapleton Airport for 24 hours. The snow and wind closed interstate highways around Denver. Visibility at Limon CO was down to zero for 24 hours. (The Weather Channel)