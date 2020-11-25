Tens of thousands evacuated as India braces for cyclone

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in low-lying areas of southern India and moved to evacuation shelters to escape a cyclone that is barreling toward the region’s coast. Officials say Cyclone Nivar is expected to bring heavy downpours after slamming ashore Wednesday night. They say it is likely to cause widespread damage to crops, trees, houses and electrical poles. Thousands of emergency personnel were deployed in coastal areas. State governments canceled flights and trains as a precaution. In May, nearly 100 people died after Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm to hit eastern India in more than a decade, ravaged the region and left millions without power.