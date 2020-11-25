Some California counties winding down hotels for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some California counties are pushing ahead with plans to wind down a program that’s housed homeless people in hotel rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes despite an emergency cash infusion from the state aimed at preventing people from returning to the streets in colder weather as the virus surges. Counties say that as federal coronavirus funding expires, it’s time to transition residents from costly hotels to cheaper, more stable housing. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced $62 million for counties to move hotel guests into permanent housing or to extend hotel leases. In San Francisco, advocates are outraged by plans to start moving hundreds of people around the holidays.