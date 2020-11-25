Rhinelander High School offers angel tree program

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — The Rhinelander High School Angel Tree is now up in their Activities Office.

The RHS Student Council is trying to spready joy during the holiday season through this tree, and need the community's help.

How to help is simple: First, pick an ornament off of the Angel Tree. Then, purchase the gift listed on the ornament, wrap it, and return it to the High School by December 15.

For those outside of the school district, email Student Council Advisor Amber Laggis at laggiamb@rhinelander.k12.wi.us for information on how you can help.