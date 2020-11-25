Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A private security firm says a mine has exploded and damaged an oil tanker off Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea near the border with Yemen. The explosion damaged the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker off the coast of Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Ambrey, a British firm, reported the blast. The ship’s operators referred The Associated Press to a spokesman who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.